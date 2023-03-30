Ashford (AINC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN: AINC):

3/21/2023 – Ashford had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984. Ashford Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Ashford Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

