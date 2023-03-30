ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. 41,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,939. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.
About ASMPT
