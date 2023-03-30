Astar Price Tops $0.0629 on Major Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Astar has a market capitalization of $97.76 million and $8.63 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

