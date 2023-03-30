Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 271 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 404,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,246. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.