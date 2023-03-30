Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 510 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,740,301. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

