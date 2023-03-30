Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,088,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,948 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

