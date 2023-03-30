Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 66,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after acquiring an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,467. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

