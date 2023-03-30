Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,988. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.