AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.37

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $12.06. AstroNova shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 47,747 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AstroNova Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in AstroNova by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

