AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.37

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $12.06. AstroNova shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 47,747 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
