Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.35 million, a PE ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

In related news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $579,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

See Also

