Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.43.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.35 million, a PE ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $14.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
