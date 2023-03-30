Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Down 52.4% in March

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

About Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

