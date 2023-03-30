Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 25,723.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,761,000 after acquiring an additional 934,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,079. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.14 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $318.64.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,328,020.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,328,020.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $40,523,894 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

