AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,437,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,134,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.