Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,024 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $61.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

