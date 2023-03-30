Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Get Rating) were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Axiata Group Berhad in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Axiata Group Berhad Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Axiata Group Berhad Company Profile

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. The company provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, sale of devices, pay television transmission, and broadband services; and telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

