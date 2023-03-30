Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $952.32 million and approximately $44.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.24 or 0.00029272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.42893783 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $58,902,551.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

