AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 728,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AXT Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. 270,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,280. The company has a market cap of $169.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.11. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AXT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in AXT by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AXT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

