Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Major Shareholder Acquires $163,900.00 in Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,625,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Birchview Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 10,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.01.

Institutional Trading of Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

