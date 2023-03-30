Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Major Shareholder Acquires $163,900.00 in Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,625,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Birchview Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 27th, Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 10,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00.
Aziyo Biologics Price Performance
Shares of AZYO stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.01.
Institutional Trading of Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics Company Profile
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aziyo Biologics (AZYO)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.