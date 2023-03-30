Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $6.81

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.26. Azul shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 476,908 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Azul Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $846.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Azul by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

