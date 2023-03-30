B2Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 788% compared to the average volume of 1,154 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.14.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. 11,105,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,083,471. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. Analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.