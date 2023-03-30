B90 (LON:B90) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 690,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 237,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

B90 Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.70 million, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.90.

About B90

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

