Baker Boyer National Bank Acquires Shares of 4,615 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

