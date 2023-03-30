Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
Bank of Communications stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.70.
