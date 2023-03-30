Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NiSource were worth $42,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NiSource by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $27.76. 1,554,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

