Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Aflac worth $49,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.00. 832,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

