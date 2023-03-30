Bank of Montreal Can Has $40.02 Million Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $40,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 309,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 170,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 332.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 296.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,402,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GVA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.3 %

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

GVA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.29. 94,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,017. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

