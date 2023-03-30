Bank of Montreal Can Has $47.03 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Kroger worth $47,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. 1,761,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,618. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,775 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

