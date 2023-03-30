Bank of Montreal Can Has $52.23 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $52,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 5,103,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.