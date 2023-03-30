Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,948,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,958,438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.11% of B2Gold worth $43,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of B2Gold stock remained flat at $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,311,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,993,908. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

