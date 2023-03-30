Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 345,791 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 13,078.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.66% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $40,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,836. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $152.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average of $117.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

