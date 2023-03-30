Bank of Montreal Can Sells 31,138 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $44,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.73. 801,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,471. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

