Bank of Montreal Can Sells 82,827 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,827 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of SBA Communications worth $45,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SBA Communications by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,021. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.04.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.87.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.