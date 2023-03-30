Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €63.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €63.00 ($67.74) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.20 ($72.26) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 0.9 %

ETR SHL traded down €0.44 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €51.04 ($54.88). 999,205 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a one year high of €57.84 ($62.19). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.42.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.