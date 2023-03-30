Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 111.5% from the February 28th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Basf Stock Up 2.1 %

Basf stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

