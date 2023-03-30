Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $18.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $169.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.