Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 29,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 54,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Bell Copper Company Profile

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

