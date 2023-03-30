Bellevue Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.