Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after buying an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,997,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $72.16. 1,574,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,970. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

