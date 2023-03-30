Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys 836 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. 1,956,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

