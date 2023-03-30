Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7 %

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.87.

NVIDIA stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.56. 15,675,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,935,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.03. The company has a market cap of $678.16 billion, a PE ratio of 157.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

