Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,780,663. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $267.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

