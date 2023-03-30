Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($48.92) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Covestro Trading Up 1.7 %

Covestro stock opened at €37.57 ($40.40) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a 12 month high of €49.53 ($53.26).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

