Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Stock Up 12.9 %
BIOC stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
