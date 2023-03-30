Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

BIOC stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

