Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Yale University increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

