Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $122.04 or 0.00433191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $142.89 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,171.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00126576 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029234 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,351,394 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.