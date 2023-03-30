Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $122.04 or 0.00433191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $142.89 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,351,394 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

