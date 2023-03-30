Bitcoin Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $191.19 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $123.18 or 0.00430988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and $191.19 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,579.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00125743 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029483 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,350,581 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
