Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $15.02 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $262.99 million and $3.74 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $15.02 or 0.00053971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00135198 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00037173 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001802 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.