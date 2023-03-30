BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 453,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,721. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

