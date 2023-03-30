BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 453,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,721. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

