BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 453,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,721. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Featured Articles
