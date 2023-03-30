BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,277. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,226 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.