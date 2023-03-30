Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 8945752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Blue River Resources Stock Down 50.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.07.
Blue River Resources Company Profile
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
- Unifirst Is The Next Cintas And Why It Matters For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Blue River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.